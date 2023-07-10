An Eidsvold teen has attended a challenging week-long camp after being selected to represent Queensland at a new youth leadership program created by the Australian Stock Horse Society.
Danika Smith was one of five state representatives selected to take part in the inaugural program aimed at equipping participants to become the organisation's future leaders.
Between July 3 and 7, the 16-year-old attended a camp in Canberra where she took part in personal development courses and challenging activities such as hiking, navigating, and abseiling.
Ms Smith said she initially applied for the program thanks to encouragement from her family and local ASHS Leichhardt branch and was "so surprised" when she was chosen.
"It felt like all my dreams had come true," Ms Smith said. "I was going to be an ambassador for my favourite breed."
She said Australian Stock Horses were her favourite due to how easy they were to train and their incredible versatility in various horse disciplines.
Leichhardt branch secretary and ASHS board member Judi Powell said Ms Smith was an "exceptional young person," who demonstrated natural leadership and mentoring skills during one of their youth camps.
"I was so excited when the society announced her as one of the recipients of this opportunity," Ms Powell said.
The intention of the program was to see Ms Smith become involved with the organisation's South Queensland Council Youth Committee to mentor other young people and provide insight into developing more youth involvement.
"We need these kids in our society to remain relevant. We would like to use their enthusiasm and unique knowledge of areas for the longevity of our society," Ms Powell said.
Ms Smith is currently in Year 11 at Monto State High School and is completing a school-based traineeship with Monto Veterinary Group to gain a certificate II in veterinary nursing.
