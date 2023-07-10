For 26-year-old grazier Lauren Finger, it is a love of the land, and her cattle, that spurs on her success.
Growing up on her family's property at Dysart, Ms Finger always had a passion for animals, prompting her to pursue work as a vet nurse, which she still does part-time.
Realising that cattle had her heart, she knew that running a beef operation was something she wanted to pursue.
In 2019, after her family sold their property up north, Ms Finger moved to a property at Taroom, Illuka, where she now runs 800 breeders across 8000 acres.
In addition to her stud, La-Shay Droughtmasters, which she established in 2014, Ms Finger also runs a commercial herd and said that she was enjoying experimenting with breed combinations.
"Droughmasters were the foundation of our commercial herd and then we'd crossbreed on top of that, with Charolais and Simmentals, and I'm still doing that now with my commercials," she said.
"I'm experimenting a little bit - I've got Charolais, Angus, and Simmental bulls, and Droughtie bulls as well.
"With the commercials, I'm just trying to breed nice, early maturing cattle. I'm really looking for that growth for age and trying to hit the feeder market with my steers."
When asked which breed combination was her favourite so far, Ms Finger said she was torn between the Droughtmaster Simmental cross and the Droughtmaster Charolais cross.
"I just like those big boned, good frame, muscley calves. I think a good Euro cross over the Droughties is a great combo."
The talented cattlewoman is obviously doing a fair bit right, having received several awards in the Taroom show commercial cattle competition over the past two years.
She said, although the recognition was nice, it was the joy of breeding that drove her to keep improving her herd.
"With the commercial herd, I just love seeing the crosses," she said.
"Not everything is going to be a success, you might cross one breed with another and it's a little on the average side, but then, you swap it out for another and that might be the one that hits the mark.
"It's really exciting to see the different calves, and with the commercial cattle, you're also getting that feedback when you send them to the feedlots, which is great."
Given she started out on her own during the height of the drought, Ms Finger has already faced her fair share of challenges since going out on her own.
"I was nervous, I'll be honest," she said.
"When I started out here, there wasn't a whole lot of grass around and people in this area were feeding cattle on the sides of the roads.
"Then after it rained, the grass just came back, amazingly, and now I don't think there's a skinny beast on the place at the moment, which is nice.
"I've been pretty lucky since the drought broke here, that it's been a really, really good couple of seasons.
"I think this has been our driest year since it broke, but we're still going to get through it really well."
Ms Finger said the introduction of forage crops into her operation had also been a learning curve since moving south.
"Coming down here, I'd never grown any oats or done cropping, so I'm slowly learning how to adapt to different things like that," sh said.
"I now use that to fatten the steers a bit more, and fatten my weaners through the winter, just to help keep the condition up after taking them off mum."
Looking to the future, Ms Finger said she hoped to expand her operation and tackle the changing markets and seasons as they come.
She said having support from both her family and others in the community during the tougher times had been a huge help when going out on her own.
"It's always nice to still have family support behind me," she said.
"I've been pretty lucky with the people and contractors I've dealt with, who have been really helpful too.
"I ask a lot of questions, and I feel like sometimes they're stupid, but I guess no question is stupid as long as you get the answer."
Although she has already seen considerable success with her operation, Ms Finger said every mishap was a new opportunity to learn and better both herself, and her business.
"That's my philosophy - there's no point stressing over and dwelling on things that have happened because everything's fixable," she said.
"You've just got to move through it and do the best that you can with what you've got.
"It's the fact that all those animals rely on you, so you've just got to keep going because it's not just your life that's in your hands.
"There's no other lifestyle like it really. I love it and I don't think I could do anything else."
