A total of 124 led head entered the ring at the Mt Larcom show on June 24 and 25, with competitors travelling from all over Central Queensland.
Tania Hartwig, Monto, was tasked with judging the Bill Robertson Toyota Interbreed Competition, while Maddison Rose, Ridgelands, judged the Triumph Small Breeds Competition.
Interbreed results
Calf champion bull: N-Bar Ultimate (Brangus), N-Bar Brangus, Banana. Res: Timbrel Mr 1045 (Brahman), Timbrel Brahman Stud, Nine Mile.
Junior bull: Kenrol High Roller (Brahman), Kenrol Brahmans, Gracemere. Res: Kenrol Georgian (Brahman), Kenrol Brahmans, Gracemere.
Senior and grand bull: Raglan Roland (Brahman), Raglan Brahmans, Raglan. Res: Kenrol Dreamboy (Brahman), Kenrol Brahmans, Gracemere.
Calf champion female: Raglan Frankie (Brahman), Raglan Brahmans, Raglan. Res: Cedar Park Tammy (Charbray), Cedar Park Charbrays, Bracewell.
Junior and grand female: Yaraandoo Evermore Hope (Brangus), N-Bar Brangus, Banana. Res: Kenrol Lady Paris (Brahman), Kenrol Brahmans, Gracemere.
Senior female: Raglan Payton (Brahman), Raglan Brahmans, Raglan. Res: Delta Grove S Shimmer (Speckle Park), Rosewood Speckle Park, Glenlee.
Small breeds results
Junior bull: Skyview Terminator (Lowline), Skyview Lowlines, Bajool.
Senior and grand bull: Cole Glen Peter Perfect (Ausline), Cole Glen Stud, Cawarral.
Junior female: Cole Glen Tootsi (Ausline), Cole Glen Stud, Cawarral.
Senior and grand female: Adelaide Park Saylor (Lowline), N-Bar, Banana.
Led steer/heifer results
Top X Gracemere agent Morgan Harris judged the Top X Led steer and heifer competition.
Grand champion: Blue (Shorthorn cross), Frankham and Gray, Bouldercombe.
Junior results
Renee Rutherford, Morinish, judged the junior events.
Champion junior judge: Georgie Spencer. Reserve: Zac Connor.
Central Queensland sub-chamber champion parader: Timothy Connor. Reserve: Cody Mortimer.
