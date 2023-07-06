Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Around the ring: Mt Larcom show results

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mt Larcom supreme champion, Raglan Roland, with Jessica Chapman, Aimee Olive, Raglan, and judge Tania Hartwig. Pictures: supplied
Mt Larcom supreme champion, Raglan Roland, with Jessica Chapman, Aimee Olive, Raglan, and judge Tania Hartwig. Pictures: supplied

A total of 124 led head entered the ring at the Mt Larcom show on June 24 and 25, with competitors travelling from all over Central Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.