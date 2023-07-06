Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio resigns for a life on the land

Paul Antonio today announced his resignation as Toowoomba Region mayor, closing out a career of almost 42 years in local government.
Mr Antonio will continue to serve in his role until 12pm on July 21.
"After consulting with my family, I have decided to formally announce my decision to leave office," Mr Antonio said.
"It has been an honour to serve my community, firstly at Millmerran, then on the wider Toowoomba Regional Council since March 2008."
Mr Antonio stated at the previous local government election in 2020 that this would be his final term in office.
Queensland Country Life understands he will return to work on the family properties near Millmerran.
"I'm first and foremost a farmer, and I've long lived by the lessons of the land, its seasons and the power of renewal," he said.
Mr Antonio grew up on family property Myalla at Millmerran.
The Antonios developed a successful farming operation on their properties Kurrajong and Borambil west of Millmerran and continue to produce grain and Angus cattle.
He said it would be sad to leave office but he was positive about the future.
"While there is some sadness about leaving office, there always will be something more to achieve," he said.
"I am equally positive that council has the talent and drive to set the course for an even brighter future for the Toowoomba Region."
Mr Antonio has been mayor of the region since 2012.
Previously, he was the deputy mayor of the Toowoomba Regional Council in its first amalgamated term and mayor of Millmerran Shire Council for eight years.
Under the Local Government Act 2009, there is no requirement to hold an election to fill the vacant office of mayor as the vacancy is now too close (within 12 months) to the next quadrennial local government election, set for March 2024.
Council must now meet and formally decide which councillor will be mayor until the next election.
This meeting will be chaired by the deputy mayor, who will automatically become the acting mayor at 12.01pm on July 21, 2023.
A special meeting of council will be scheduled for 12.01pm on July 21.
If council appoints the deputy mayor as the new mayor, it will also need to set a date for a subsequent council meeting to appoint a new deputy mayor from the current councillors.
If the deputy mayor is not appointed as mayor, there will be no need to appoint a new deputy mayor.
Within 14 days of the new mayor being appointed, the CEO must invite nominations for a councillor to fill the vacant councillor position.
Nominations for the vacant councillor position must be invited from any person who is qualified to be a councillor, and from each person who was a candidate for election at the last local government election.
Notices calling for nominations will be published, including on council's website, and former candidates will be individually notified.
Council must then meet and formally resolve to fill the vacant office of councillor by appointing one of those nominees within two months of July 21.
Following their appointment by council, the CEO will then swear in a new councillor.
