Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio resigns for a life on the land

Updated July 6 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toowoomba Region mayor Paul Antonio announcing he is retiring from local government. Picture supplied
Toowoomba Region mayor Paul Antonio announcing he is retiring from local government. Picture supplied

Paul Antonio today announced his resignation as Toowoomba Region mayor, closing out a career of almost 42 years in local government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.