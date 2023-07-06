Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Panama TR4 will now be managed and overseen by the banana industry

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A banana plant infected with Panama TR4. Supplied: DAF
A banana plant infected with Panama TR4. Supplied: DAF

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) have announced that From July 1 management of Panama disease tropical race 4 (Panama TR4) will be managed by the banana industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.