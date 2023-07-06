A project to protect koalas that relies heavily on graziers in the Clarke-Connors Range has received $4.5 million in funding from the Australian Government's Saving Koala Fund.
Central Queensland's Natural Resource Management organisation, Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA), received the funds to work with land managers to control weeds and reduce fire risk, build fencing, and improve koala habitat through planting native trees.
The project is a continuation of a smaller FBA-led project between 2022 and 2023 worth $1 million, which saw properties in key areas engaged to carry out management techniques and infrastructure installation.
FBA senior science officer Dr Mark Shultz said properties involved in the project ranged in size from 20,000 hectares to about 80.
Dr Shultz said a number of producers had already been engaged with on a contractual basis to carry out the management practices, and those initiatives would be extended on within the new funding stream.
Dr Shultz indicated weed control of lantana had been successful, with the effects of fencing and native revegetation to be observed in coming years.
"I've been back to properties where we've done a few rounds of lantana control, and obviously apart from the essence of the Lantana, you're starting to see native plant species, including food trees, germinating," he said.
Dr Shultz said FBA used a, "public versus private benefits calculator" when calculating the proportions of funds allocated on an individual project basis.
Fencing infrastructure in particular took into consideration mutual benefits for both native animals and graziers.
Dr Shultz said fencing allowed graziers to rotate cattle, taking some pressure off koala habitat and encouraging native vegetation to flourish. Planting of koala-friendly trees was another way the project improved vegetation.
"For land managers koalas are a fantastic sign of a healthy ecosystem as it means you've got healthy trees in the system," he said.
"As most graziers know, it can be quite useful having some fairly healthy trees living within your system."
The Clarke-Connors Range area was selected as it was considered to have one of the most significant wild koala populations in central Queensland.
Dr Shultz indicated protection of this population would contribute to "protecting the greater population of koalas within Australia".
Combined koala populations in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory were listed as endangered on February 12, 2022.
"This project is a fantastic opportunity to action identified priority work and collaborate with more graziers who are keen to improve the health of their local environment for their business and koalas," Dr Shultz said.
For more information on the project, contact the Fitzroy Basin Association.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
