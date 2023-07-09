Only embarking on a Poll Hereford infusion into his Brahman herd in 2020, Peter Bird couldn't be happier with the resulting progeny.
Running 350 Brahman cows on his Moonie district property, Sedgley, with his wife, Meg, and two young children, Clancy and Annabelle, Mr Bird is impressed with the weaner weights achieved after introducing Poll Herefords into his commercial herd.
Mr Bird said he also ran a second herd of Angus/Santa Gertrudis cross cattle, which were the remnants of the herd that his wife's family ran on Sedgley for many years.
"We purchased the 3441 hectare property about three years ago, and decided to introduce the Poll Herefords. In 2019, we totally destocked and only retained about 150 cows which we trucked away to agistment at Mungindi, however when the season broke in 2020, we purchased some Brahman cows and that's why we then went down the path of the Poll Hereford bulls," he said.
Mr Bird said he couldn't fault the Poll Hereford influence over his cattle, with all his cows preg-tested in calf again to Poll Hereford bulls.
"We've just weaned and sold Poll Hereford calves off those cows this year, which is the first drop of calves we've seen with that cross," he said.
"Over the Brahman cows we've found them really good. We've had some terrific weaner weights this year and our calving rates are good as are our pregnancy rates which have been between 86 and 88 per cent with the Poll Herefords over the Brahman cows.
"We would have loved to have taken them through to a heavier market this year, but the season didn't allow us, so they were sold after weaning. We weren't able to retain any females unfortunately, due to the dry summer, as I would have loved to have kept some heifers to keep that F1 cross going.
"We sold privately with the steers going to Roma and the heifers to Hughenden. They averaged 285 kilograms at nine months of age, which was a good weight for the age of the calves. It's not hard to market that product."
Mr Bird said the Poll Hereford cross had also produced cattle with great temperament, and he also noticed the benefits of the Poll Hereford infusion during branding.
"We used to have to dehorn 100pc when we were marking Brahman calves, and by putting the Poll Herefords over the same cows the following year, we were only dehorning about 20pc," he said.
"It has made a big difference straight away to our animal husbandry. It's not a nice job and if we can avoid it through genetics then that's the way to go."
Finding the cattle suitable for their brigalow and belah country, the Bird's run most of their Brahman breeders and young females on an agistment block about 50km away, with their home place being predominantly for backgrounding.
When the Queensland Country Life spoke to Mr Bird last week, he was travelling to inspect bulls at the O'Leary family's Remolea Poll Hereford stud at Clifton.
"This will be the third year that I will have attended and bought at the Remolea sale. I think they do a great job," Mr Bird said.
"They are not a big bull on sale day but I know for a fact they grow into big bulls. I like that Remolea produce paddock condition bulls for their sale and they don't fall to bits when you get them home. We are really happy with the bulls we've had for the last two to three years. We were surprised with the evenness of the calves. Out of the grey and red and a few black Brahman cows the calves are brindle with a white face. The calves were really even, which has made marketing very easy," he said.
