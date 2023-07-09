"They are not a big bull on sale day but I know for a fact they grow into big bulls. I like that Remolea produce paddock condition bulls for their sale and they don't fall to bits when you get them home. We are really happy with the bulls we've had for the last two to three years. We were surprised with the evenness of the calves. Out of the grey and red and a few black Brahman cows the calves are brindle with a white face. The calves were really even, which has made marketing very easy," he said.

