Young Hereford enthusiasts travelled from all parts of Queensland and even New South Wales to attend the 12th annual Hereford Youth Show in Dalby last week, with four jam-packed days of activities and competition.
The 58 participants braved a very frosty weekend, camping out at the Dalby showgrounds for the event, before the sun finally decided to make an appearance on the last day during the junior paraders contest.
Enjoying a mixture of learning and fun, there were plenty of smiles from all of the kids who agreed that it was a good way to spend their school holidays.
