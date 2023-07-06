Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Auditor tells biosecurity Queensland to get its act together

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The report found that Biosecurity Queensland did not have a complete picture of the number of invasive species that it was trying to manage; Supplied DAF.
The report found that Biosecurity Queensland did not have a complete picture of the number of invasive species that it was trying to manage; Supplied DAF.

A damning new report from the Queensland State Audit Office (QAO) into Biosecurity Queensland and The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) has found that the department is wasting money, has no clear leadership and has no real strategy when it comes to dealing with invasive species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.