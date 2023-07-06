A damning new report from the Queensland State Audit Office (QAO) into Biosecurity Queensland and The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) has found that the department is wasting money, has no clear leadership and has no real strategy when it comes to dealing with invasive species.
The report highlighted the need to prioritise the impact of invasive species on the environment and agriculture while enhancing coordination among government entities.
Invasive species in Australia are costing approximately $5 billion to $7 billion annually.
The report which was published at qao.qld.gov.au said that DAF "Has not clearly determined how it will effectively deliver on its biosecurity system leadership role.
"As a result, its leadership is not as strategic or as effective as it could be.
"The Queensland invasive plants and animals strategy 2019-2024 does not address some of the key challenges facing Queensland's biosecurity system."
The report also highlighted gaps in leadership within DAF.
"While it aspires to reduce the impact of all invasive species it does not recognise that some entities, particularly remote councils, have little capacity to do so."
"State and local government entities need to be realistic about what they can achieve, and this heightens the need for effective leadership, planning, risk assessment, prioritisation, and coordination.
"These gaps in leadership and strategy inhibit Biosecurity Queensland's ability to identify and coordinate preventive and response priorities.
"Therefore, it cannot ensure its funding is effectively prioritised to achieve the best overall outcomes and provide value for money."
Even staff working within Biosecurity Queensland were unclear about their roles or the role of the department as well as confusion in the department and councils in how to deal with new and established pests.
"They do not monitor and report on the outcomes of their activities across the biosecurity system and did not report on how many invasive species they had eradicated, how many they were trying to eradicate and how many they failed to eradicate. There was no reporting on how much funding was spent or the economic benefits," the report said.
The report found it was even difficult to determine whether Biosecurity Queensland's focus was on the right species and the department did not even have a complete picture of the number or spread of invasive species that it was trying to manage, including no state-wide strategy for dealing with feral cats, despite the massive impact they had on native wildlife.
Some of the recommendations made by QAO in the report included:
That DAF strengthens its leadership and coordination role for the biosecurity system by setting strategic priorities, prioritising funding, and coordinating and overseeing activities across Queensland.
It also recommended that DAF reviews the Biosecurity Act 2014 in consultation with stakeholders, to ensure it has the necessary clarity, authority, and responsibility to effectively and efficiently lead, coordinate, and enforce Queensland's biosecurity system.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.