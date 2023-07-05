Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Blonde d'Aquitaine cattle doing wonders for producers and butchers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Hess and his wife Belinda, Maclagan, have been using Blonde d'Aquitaines since 2000. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Wayne Hess and his wife Belinda, Maclagan, have been using Blonde d'Aquitaines since 2000. Pictures: Clare Adcock

With input costs rising, producers are constantly searching for ways to increase profitability, prompting breeders and butchers alike to capitalise on the "superior" carcase traits of Blonde d'Aquitaine cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.