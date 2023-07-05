Queensland Country Life
Mortlake and Yass saleyards sold in multi-million deal

Philippe Perez
Andrew Miller
By Philippe Perez, and Andrew Miller
July 5 2023 - 8:00pm
A major Victorian saleyard will have a new owner within a number of weeks. Picture by Morgan Hancock
Major saleyards in Victoria and NSW will have new owners within a number of weeks following a lucrative agreement with one of Australia's largest saleyard operators.

