Brangus cross steers 521kg make 306c/$1595 at Monto

July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Export slaughter weight cattle dearer at Monto
A rain reduced yarding of 285 head came to hand this week for KellCo Rural Agencies' Monto fat and store sale.

