Export slaughter weight cattle dearer at Monto

A rain reduced yarding of 285 head came to hand this week for KellCo Rural Agencies' Monto fat and store sale.
Export slaughter weight cattle were well supplied and met a market 10 to 20c dearer. A good quality offering of weaner steers showing more Bos Indicus than last sale also met a fully firm to dearer market.
There were too few heifers to reliably quote.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, Biloela, Rockhampton and The Boyne Valley.
Brangus bull sold to 223.2c/kg at 825kg to return $1841.40.
Brangus bull sold to 230c at 860kg to return $1978.
Brangus cross bullocks sold to 283.2c at 650kg to return $1279.20.
Simmental steers sold to 282.2c at 602kg to return $1700.26.
Brahman cows sold to 226.2c at 490kg to return $1108.38.
Brangus cows sold to 217.2c at 590kg to return $1281.48.
Brangus cross steers sold to 306.2c at 521kg to return $1595.30.
Charolais cross steers sold to 348.2c at 310kg to return $1081.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 338.2c at 279kg to return $945.55.
Charbray cross steers sold to 320.2c at 292kg to return $934.98.
Brahman cross heifers sold to 232.2c at 320kg to return $743.04.
Brahman cows and calves sold to $1240/unit.
