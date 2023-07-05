An opportunity to win a scholarship to the Channel Country Ladies Day is now open with the committee offering ten scholarships to the annual Channel Country Ladies weekend, set for Bedourie from October 20 to 22.
With the support of Santos, the scholarships, valued at $1000 per recipient, include a mentoring program from one of three streams - arts, health wellbeing, or personal business development - along with attendance at the event, which will be held in Bedourie from October 20 to 22.October, 2023.
This year's ladies day will mark the tenth year anniversary of the event, which is attended by women from all over rural Australia.
Channel Country Ladies Day Committee Scholarship Program Lead Maree Tulley said she was hugely excited by the continued support from Santos for the program.
"We hear time and time again the impact of the weekend on women who attend, but the Scholarship Program is exciting because it also enables women to work on something they are interested in, both leading up to, during, and after the event," said Maree.
"This is a fabulous opportunity for women to develop their skills and confidence in an area of their choice."
The Committee are encouraging everyone to put forward a nomination, which are open until 29 July, 2023.
"It may be a friend, family member, colleague, neighbour or someone from your community who you know would benefit from attending the event.
We are also encouraging women to nominate themselves as a recipient, as an opportunity to invest in themselves," she said.
"The nomination process is quick and simple; just write a few sentences about why the person you have in mind would benefit.
"Through the process, and during the event, all scholarship applicants and recipients remain anonymous.
"Scholarships are prioritised for those that would find it useful to take time out of their day-to-day life.
I"t's not just for people who have suffered huge tragedy or adversity, but women who just need to take some time and invest in themselves."
Those wishing to apply should visit the scholarship page of the Channel Country Ladies Day website.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
