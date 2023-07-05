Queensland Country Life

Channel Country Ladies Day scholarships now open

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
July 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Channel Country Ladies Day is offereing 10 scholarships to this event's event. Picture Facebook.
The Channel Country Ladies Day is offereing 10 scholarships to this event's event. Picture Facebook.

An opportunity to win a scholarship to the Channel Country Ladies Day is now open with the committee offering ten scholarships to the annual Channel Country Ladies weekend, set for Bedourie from October 20 to 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.