Charbray light feeder steers make 355c/$1074 at Silverdale

July 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Strong rates at Silverdale
Agents reported a reduced yarding at Silverdale on Wednesday due to the rain, however the cattle on hand sold to strong rates.

