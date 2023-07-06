Strong rates at Silverdale

Agents reported a reduced yarding at Silverdale on Wednesday due to the rain, however the cattle on hand sold to strong rates.
J. Gilchrist sold Limo heavy cows for 233c or $1819.
A pen of Santa cows from S Webster sold for 213c or $1152.
J. Ziebarth sold Droughtmaster store cows for 159c or $660.
G and R Webster sold Santa bulls for 252c or $1830.
Charbray light feeder steers from TP McLachlan sold for 355c or $1074.
Johnson & Templeton sold Charbray feeder heifers for 249c or $863.
Charbray weaner heifers from Ruhland Ranch sold for 223c or $572.
P.R Burgess sold Angus cross weaner steers for 315c or $750.
