Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weight yearling steers to restockers make 380c, average 351c at Dalby

July 7 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain reduced yarding at Dalby
Rain reduced yarding at Dalby

Useful falls of rain across parts of the supply area resulted in a large reduction in numbers down to 1539 at Dalby on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.