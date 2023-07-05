Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Georgetown property Mistletoe offered with more than 4000 cattle

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Mistletoe is being offered with a more than 4000 head Brahman cattle herd, including the 2023 season weaners and calves. Picture supplied
Mistletoe is being offered with a more than 4000 head Brahman cattle herd, including the 2023 season weaners and calves. Picture supplied

Mistletoe is a 40,922 hectare (101,120 acre) rolling term lease being offered with a more than 4000 head Brahman cattle herd, including 2023 season's weaners and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.