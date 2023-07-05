Queensland Country Life
'Extremely safe' North Queensland cattle country for 2500 breeders

By Mark Phelps
July 6 2023 - 7:00am
Bannockburn and Tancred covers 82,030 hectares of 'extremely safe' cattle country. Picture supplied
North Queensland aggregation Bannockburn and Tancred covers 82,030 hectares (202,701 acres) of 'extremely safe' cattle country estimated to carry 2500 breeders safely year in, year out based on quality improvements and the diversity of feed available.

