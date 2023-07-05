North Queensland aggregation Bannockburn and Tancred covers 82,030 hectares (202,701 acres) of 'extremely safe' cattle country estimated to carry 2500 breeders safely year in, year out based on quality improvements and the diversity of feed available.
Located on a bitumen road about 110km south of Torrens Creek and 145km north of Aramac and 300km from the Blackall Saleyards, Bannockburn and Tancred is 'clean' country located south of the tick line.
The aggregation is being offered by the Dart family, who drew Tancred in a ballot in 1955, and bought Bannockburn shortly after in 1957.
The property has an excellent reputation for producing top quality Droughtmaster and Charolais-cross cattle.
There are three three distinct types of grazing country on the aggregation, ranging from black gidyea and bauhinia with sandalwood, to spinifex and areas of narrowleaf ironbark, box and edible shrubs.
The areas of pulled gidyea have seen buffel grass starting to expand and spread in addition to the Flinders, desert Mitchell and button grasses.
The spinifex country is traditionally safe breeder country or for fattening dry cattle and should have an abundance of feed for the coming year. The addition of seca stylo seed in lick supplements has resulted in the legume spreading across the desert country.
The higher altitude timbered ironbark/box country to the north has a wide variety of native grasses and edible bushes making for a 'safe' breeder area.
The aggregation is divided into 19 paddocks and holding paddocks with the boundary described as being in very good condition and the internal fences being "solid to new".
There are three sets of cattle yards on the property.
The very well watered aggregation has nine bores producing exceptional quality water, tanks, dams and seasonal holes. The average annual rainfall is about 455mm (18 inches).
Other improvements include seven sheds including large machinery sheds, a hay shed, a workshop with a concrete floor, and an airstrip.
Bannockburn has a large five bedroom homestead with recently renovated kitchen and bathroom, a four bedroom cottage, and workers quarters. An old house on Tancred that needs work to be liveable.
Bannockburn and Tancred will be auctioned in Longreach on September 8, unless sold prior.
Contact Carl Warren, 0428 222 341, TopX, Roma.
