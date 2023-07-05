Despite it being one of the coldest days this winter, the ladies were out in force to support the Frillnecks at their annual ladies day last Saturday, gathered around the heaters, drinks in hand.
The St George boys put on a show for their cheer squad, trumping the Dalby Wheatmen B-grade team 19 points to 5.
A highlight of the day, several ladies were chosen to hit the pitch after the game with the task of catching a ball dropped from a helicopter, spurred on by the impending cash prize.
