Light weaner steers top at 388c, average 336c at Emerald weaner & feeder sale

July 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Quality weaners at Emerald
The second feature weaner and feeder cattle sale for Emerald this year saw a rain reduced yarding of 3139 head penned on Tuesday.

