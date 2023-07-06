Quality weaners at Emerald

The second feature weaner and feeder cattle sale for Emerald this year saw a rain reduced yarding of 3139 head penned on Tuesday.
Agents reported quality was very good throughout all descriptions with some outstanding lines of local cattle on offer.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, with the inclusion of lines of lighter conditioned cattle from Normanton, Richmond, Home Hill, Townsville and Bowen regions.
The buyers' gallery on Tuesday was significantly reduced mainly due to the wet weather overnight, although the buyers that were present were active and competed strongly over the better quality types.
Some plainer conditioned and lesser quality offerings met with limited competition and interest.
Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 318.2c/kg to average 312c, while lighter trade weight feeder steers reached 338.2c to average 317c. Heavy weaner steers reached an isolated 374.2c to average 322c, while lighter weaner steers up to 280kg topped at 388.2c to average 336c.
A small offering of feeder heifers up to 400kg reached 278.2c to average 252c, while the weaner heifer section saw an isolated top of 318.2c to average 247c.
Fred Spannagle, Ridgeview, Yamala, sold Euro cross weaner steers weighing 314kg which made 346.2c to return $1087/head.
Fred also sold Euro cross weaner heifers weighing 282kg which made 262.2c to return $739.40/head.
Atkinson Family Trust, Cardona, Blackwater, sold Santa heifers weighing 368kg which made 267.2c to return $984/head.
