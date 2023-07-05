Steers top at 408c at Roma store sale

A total of 2963 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 324c and averaged 290c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 408c and averaged 361c, steers 280-330kg reached 365c and averaged 353c, and steers 330-400kg reached 368c and averaged 326c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 330c and averaged 314c.
Coorada Pastoral Co., Coorada, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 408c, reaching $991 to average $901.
Boxvale Cattle Co, Boxvale, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 388c, reaching $1251 to average $942. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 230c, reaching $1509 to average $1257.
Des and Wendy Jones, Evergreen, Injune, sold Simbrah steers to 374c, reaching $1190 to average $962. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 284c, reaching $836 to average $632.
Justin and Ron Tarry, Morinda, Wyandra, sold Charbray cross steers to 370c, reaching $1200 to average $822.
Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers to 368c reaching $1320 to average $1248.
R.L. and J.D. Davidson, Hillandale, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 366c reaching $1272 to average $1033. The Murray Grey cross heifers sold to 286c, reaching $835 to average $702.
Wayne Scriven, Hawthorne, Dulacca, sold Angus cross steers to 358c reaching $950 to average $950.
BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 352c reaching $1075 to average $987.
Natures Beef Pty Ltd sold Angus cross steers to 350c, reaching $971 to average $727.
P.J. and N. Nichol, Sutton Veney, Roma, sold Angus steers to 340c reaching $1435 to average $1299.
GFD Lee, Leswalt, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 330c, reaching $1368 to average $1368. The Angus cross heifers sold to 288c, reaching $1291 to average $1099.
Reynella Grazing Co, Reynella, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 321c, reaching $1898 to average $1744.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 256c and averaged 243c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 286c and averaged 260c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 282c, averaging 260c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 272c, averaging 244c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 288c, averaging 256c.
DJ. and NH. Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Simmental cross heifers to 272c, reaching $1033 to average $735.
McNicholl Livestock, Arklow, Dulacca, sold Angus cross heifers to 270c, reaching $864 to average $715.
Body and Co, S.R. Body, Tarrawonga, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 260c, reaching $1201 to average $830.
Cows 330-400kg reached 184c and averaged 155c, cows 400-500kg topped at 218c, averaging 186c, cows 500-600kg topped at 240c, averaging 213c, and cows over 600kg topped at 240c, averaging 224c.
Palmtree Grazing, Palmtree, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross PTIC cows to 230c, reaching $1430 to average $1237.
Wilson Grazing, Redbank, Mitchell, sold Braford cows to 229c, reaching $1390 to average $1043.
DW and SG Rowbotham, White Park, Roma, sold Brahman cross cows to 225c, reaching $1350 to average $1233.
NJ and LK O'Leary, Omeo, Injune, sold Brangus cows to 223c, reaching $1370 to average $1370.
Frith Farming Co., Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross cows to 215c, reaching $1349 to average $893.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.