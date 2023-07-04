Queensland Country Life

Rhiley Kuhrt was unlicensed when plane crashed in the Clarke Range

By Robyn Wuth
Updated July 5 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pilot who died alongside his pregnant wife in a crash in Queensland did not hold a licence to fly. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)
A pilot who died alongside his pregnant wife in a crash in Queensland did not hold a licence to fly. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

Recently married Rhiley Kuhrt and his wife Maree had everything to live for with a new job and a baby girl on the way when they flew into danger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.