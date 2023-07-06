Casey Cleary from the Mount Perry Show Society has cemented her place as Burnett's representative, after taking out the top spot in the sub-chamber finals held in Gin Gin on Saturday, July 2.
Rooted in a rich family heritage deeply ingrained in the local show, Ms Cleary's journey to becoming a showgirl was not a question of 'if' but 'when'.
"My family has always been involved in the show," she said. "From my great grandparents, grandparents, my mum, who is the current secretary, and my sister who was a showgirl."
Ms Cleary said she was proud to be representing her town and the wider Burnett region.
"I am honoured to promote the importance of the Bennett region and what we've got to offer."
She comes from a family who breeds Brahman cattle in Byrnestown where she grew up mustering, but has also helped on her extended family's horticulture operation in Ban Ban Springs.
Ms Cleary is in her final year of studying to become a registered nurse with Central Queensland University.
READ ALSO:
Although she has moved to the Sunshine Coast to work as a nursing assistant, she has dreams of specialising in paediatrics or midwifery and returning to work in a rural town.
"I've see how important healthcare is and unfortunately rural communities can be left out," she said.
"I want to help rural families have access to quality healthcare without the burden of long travels and financial strain."
Ms Cleary was looking forward to attending the Ekka in August as she felt the experience would afford her the opportunity to learn valuable skills that would carry her into her future, and meet a wide range of people.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity and I am very excited to be a part of it," she said.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.