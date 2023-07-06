Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mount Perry's Casey Cleary claims title of Burnett's 2023 Showgirl

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
July 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey Cleary from the Mount Perry Show Society has been selected as Burnett's sub-chamber representative. Picture supplied
Casey Cleary from the Mount Perry Show Society has been selected as Burnett's sub-chamber representative. Picture supplied

Casey Cleary from the Mount Perry Show Society has cemented her place as Burnett's representative, after taking out the top spot in the sub-chamber finals held in Gin Gin on Saturday, July 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.