Pig shooting accident Cunnamulla: Man critical after accidentally being shot

By Robyn Wuth
Updated July 5 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:15am
A man has been injured after a gun accidentally discharged during a pig hunting trip. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)
A man is fighting for his life after being accidentally shot in the chest during a pig hunting trip in Queensland.

