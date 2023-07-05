Queensland Country Life
Due to a lack of truck drivers Tablelands sugar will not be crushed in Mossman.

By Phil Brandel
July 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Due to a lack of available staff the FNM Mill at Mossman will only be crushing local cane this season. Supplied: FNM.
Due to labour shortages the Mossman mill has increased the amount of load that the MSF mill on the Tablelands will crush for them this season.

