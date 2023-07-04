Isabella Hanson was announced as central Queensland's 2023 Queensland Country Life Showgirl representative at the sub-chamber finals in Ridgelands on Saturday, July 2.
The 21-year-old hails from a family-owned and run Brangus and Ultrablack stud operation in Theodore.
"I'm passionate about genetics and the methods we can use to improve beef products from conception to consumption," said Ms Hanson.
As a proud advocate and committee member for the Theodore Show Society, Ms Hanson was excited to represent her region after a successful show.
Ms Hanson has been an active participant in her local show for a number of years and has been exhibiting cattle since she was young.
"I have competed at both a state and national level for junior judging and parading competitions across three states," she said.
This year, she also took on the role of chief stud cattle steward at the show and reported record entries.
READ ALSO:
The podcast brings to light stories of triumph and tenacity from the bush.
"I'm passionate about rural advocacy and write articles for clients to share their brand and stories through various media," said Ms Hanson who has been studying journalism and business communications online through Griffith University.
In her spare time she is a sought after for singing, violin, and piano lessons due to her background having worked as a professional performer in Sydney following training at Brent Street.
It would not be Isabella's first time attending The Ekka in August, but she said this year's line-up events in the showgirl program would be a welcomed change as she usually spent most of her time tending to cattle.
Ms Hanson said she was excited to be chosen as central Queensland's representative as the opportunity meant she could showcase her local community of Theodore and its agricultural backbone, predominantly as producers of cotton and beef.
"I also hope to encourage more girls to participate in the Showgirl program next year," she said.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.