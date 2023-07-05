Moreton market slightly dearer

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a smaller yarding of 325 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
With rain on the forecast fewer cattle came to hand and sold to a slightly dearer market.
All export operators were in attendance with cows and bulls selling to a slightly dearer trend. Fewer feeders were yarded and maintained last week's improved rates. With a lesser quality line of weaners and yearlings penned rates remained firm.
Brangus cross weaner steers from TPT2 Pty Ltd sold at 309.2c/kg to realise $1051/head. R Cavanough sold Angus cross weaner heifers at 233.2c with a return of $608/head. V and J Slingsby sold Limo cross backgrounder steers coming in at 313.2c or $1017/head.
Droughtmaster 2-4 tooth feeder steers from GJB Ventures returned 303.2c with a result of $1384/head. Charolais cross 4 tooth pasture heifers from Warigul Past. sold for 277.2c with a return of $2065/head.
Charolais grain fed trade from Sticklen and Lau sold at 305.2c or $1457/head. Limo cross heavy cows from RL and M Pegg made 225.2c resulting in $1689/head. Glen Martin sold Charolais cross medium cows returning 205.2c or $1162/head.
Friesian dairy cull cows from P and M Scheu had a result of 186.2c returning $1384/head. Droughtmaster bulls from C Faranda sold for 255.2c with a return of $2220/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.