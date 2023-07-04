Queensland Country Life

Showgirl Rebekah Miller will represent the South-West sub-chamber at Ekka

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 4 2023 - 7:00pm
2023 South-West Showgirl Rebekah Miller. Picture: supplied
Rebekah Miller has been announced as the South-West sub-chamber Showgirl and will compete at the Ekka in a month's time.

