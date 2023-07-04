Rebekah Miller has been announced as the South-West sub-chamber Showgirl and will compete at the Ekka in a month's time.
After being named on the 24th of June in Charleville, Ms Miller said she was "excited and nervous all at the same time."
Originally from Brisbane, Ms Miller moved to St George three years ago to pursue her teaching career and said she was "absolutely loving" the experience.
The 24-year-old said she was "still learning the ropes" of the agricultural industry and how it links to her role as a teacher in a rural town, and hoped the showgirl program would help her do just that.
"I entered the showgirl competition to get a bit more of a footing in the community and the agricultural industry, because I do have a passion for both of those things," Ms Miller said.
"I'm definitely wanting to expand my knowledge on the industries that are not only in St George and the south west, but the whole of Queensland."
Having been to the Ekka many times as a spectator, Ms Miller said she was looking forward to seeing the behind the scenes of the event, beyond side-show alley and the showbag pavillion, as well as learning from her fellow showgirls.
"It will be interesting to see how it all comes together and learning the ins and outs of the different industries, and how all of the sub-chambers contribute to the royal show," she said.
"Making those connections with the other girls will be amazing as well."
Ms Miller is also the designated "procrasti-baker" in the staffroom, always coming to school with treats for her fellow teachers after a weekend of baking.
