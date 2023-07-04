Australia's premier app for tracking invasive species is celebrating 40,000 users.
FeralScan is a free app that landholders, primary producers, conservation groups and feral animal controllers - can use to record information about pest animal activities
As it moves into its 12th year the app now has a general database of 40,000 people from around Australia as well as over 620 community groups.
It also contains more than 315,000 records of introduced pest animal species recorded by farmers, landholders, community groups, professional pest controllers, biosecurity groups and government agency representatives.
CEO of the Centre for Invasive Species Control Andreas Glanznig said that the Feralscan app had its origins in tracking rabbits.
"The rabbitscan platform was looking at trying to get a handle on the growing rabbit problem and its impact on Australia," he said.
"The rabbitscan played an important part in enabling us to use farmer and citizen science data to help build a case for industry and government investment into a national rabbit program which led to the first rabbit bio-control released in 20 years."
Over the past 12 years Feralscan has evolved to include regional groups.
"Feralscan is about community led action," Mr Glanzing said.
"What it can now do with its dashboard and data is provide a platform as well as information to empower groups, associations and land services with information on specific species, whether that be pigs or rabbits or dogs.
"With over 620 community groups using Feralscan it allows those groups to share information in real time from manager to another.
"For example if a farmer is impacted by wild dogs that farmer can then send a warning to other local farmers within that group.
"It also means that the data at a national level can be used to build an accurate picture on pest animal numbers and impacts."
Over the past 12 years Mr Glanznig said there had been a number of changes to the app.
"It started as a citizen science tool and it has now morphed into a community monitoring and management system," he said.
"It now has real time communication functions, adaptive management and statistical summaries.
"It started off as rabbits but now it is really helping to drive effective community action.
"More broadly, the Centre for Invasive Species Solution's investment in digital community platforms enables communities to better manage feral pests in a cost-effective manner."
FeralScan is free to use to record wild dogs, feral deer, feral pigs, rabbits, foxes, feral cats, Indian myna birds, and more. Data is managed securely, and people can join landholder groups to work together with biosecurity groups.
To find out more, visit https://www.feralscan.org.au or the app can be downloaded by searching for FeralScan in Apple or GooglePlay stores.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.