Queensland Country Life
Home/Property

Score the NT property that gets the best of the rain

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Score the property that gets the best of the rain
Score the property that gets the best of the rain

Famed for attracting the first and last big rains of the wet season, Dorisvale Station is described as an outstanding cattle breeding property with a significant opportunity for dryland farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.