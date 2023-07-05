Competition from restockers and feeder operators at Toowomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday experienced a small increase to 133 head.
Buyer representation was good with all the regular operators in attendance and active in the market.
A lift in the standard of the light weight yearling steers to restockers resulted average prices improving.
Some good quality medium weight yearling steers received stronger competition from both restockers and feeder operators. This trend also flowed onto the medium weight yearling heifers to feed. However light weight yearling heifers continued to experienced limited support.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 362c to average 355c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 346c to average from 306c to 338c/kg. The restockers lines in the same weight range made to 356c to average 335c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 230c to average 217c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 232c with the occasional sale to the trade at 324c/kg.
Medium weight plain condition cows made to 164c and the best of the heavy weight cows made to 218c to average 215c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1440/unit.
