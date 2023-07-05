Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers to restockers make 362c, average 355c at Toowoomba

July 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Competition from restockers and feeder operators at Toowomba
The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday experienced a small increase to 133 head.

