Be ready for 3G closure

More information about the phase out of 3G and what you need to do can be found here: https://www.telstra.com.au/support/mobiles-devices/3g-closureYou can also contact your telco to ensure you are ready for the phase out of 3G and take the time to familiarise yourself with the Regional Tech Hub https://regionaltechhub.org.au/ to access support and get the most out of the connectivity options available to you.