Queensland Country Life
Opinion

3G networks are due to be phased out entirely in the next year

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be ready for 3G closure
Be ready for 3G closure

Digital connectivity is an increasingly essential part of life not only for social connectedness but also for operating a business and accessing essential services such as healthcare and education. Often, navigating and successfully realising the benefits of connectivity can be more challenging for those who live in rural, regional and remote communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.