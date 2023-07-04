Queensland Country Life

Australian hat shortage hits the regions where people need them most

By Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 12:30pm
Mavericks Western Wear Manager Kerrie Hamilton says some of her customers are waiting up to two and a half years for their favourite hat to be re-stocked. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Mavericks Western Wear Manager Kerrie Hamilton says some of her customers are waiting up to two and a half years for their favourite hat to be re-stocked. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Australian hat retailers have reported increased demand is behind a hat shortage driving some customers to wait up to two and a half years to get their hands on their favourite wide-brim styles.

