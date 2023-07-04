Cow market improves at Eumundi

There were 270 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week. The cow market improved, while all other descriptions remained firm.
James Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1300.
Joe Kluska, North Arm, sold Brahman cows to a top of $1450.
Colin Hanson, Melawondi, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1380.
Max Cowie, Nambour, sold Santa steers for $890.
Ian and Kay Whittiker, Federal, sold Brahman cows for $1390.
Carl Nancarrow, Tinbeerwah, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1420 and heifers for $1300.
Kathy Mahon, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1380 and heifers for $1500.
Surchies Cattle Co, Hunchy, sold Angus steers for $990.
