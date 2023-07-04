Cow market improves at Eumundi

Queensland Country Life
Brahman cows sell for $1450 at Eumundi

July 5 2023 - 9:00am
There were 270 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week. The cow market improved, while all other descriptions remained firm.

