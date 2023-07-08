Supply chain challenges

According to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, Australia achieved a record $90 billion in agricultural production in 2022/23. While a slight decline to $81 billion is projected for 2023/24, this should not be seen as an anomaly but rather as a new benchmark for the sector.
As the agricultural supply chain evolves, new disruptors and challenges emerge. In response, supply chain contract best practices are adapting to prioritise responsible and sustainable practices. At the recent Seventh Annual Agribusiness Law Conference, we identified four key areas undergoing significant change and the contractual developments in post-COVID agribusiness supply chains.
Due to the pandemic, supply chain contracts now incorporate provisions for contingencies such as disruptions in transportation, production, or distribution. Contracts should also consider emerging issues and legislative changes like ESG.
To adapt to the evolving landscape, supply chain contracts must embrace flexibility, resilience, and profitability. Parties in the supply chain should consider the following:
The latest developments in supply chain contract best practices in the agribusiness sector reflect a growing emphasis on responsible and sustainable practices. It is important to plan and manage contracts, incorporate responsible supply chain standards, and use smart contracts and ESG plans to effectively manage supply chains. By doing so, companies can ensure that their supply chains are resilient, sustainable, and meet the needs of all stakeholders involved.
