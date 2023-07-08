Supply chain challenges

Force majeure clauses - contracting parties must re-evaluate the events of FM stipulated in contracts. They must effectively outline the parties' current obligations and allocate current and foreseeable risks of disruptive events. Dispute resolution clauses should also be designed to minimise delays and costs and maximise enforceability.

Effective contract planning and management in the procurement process - key performance indicators should be identified and incorporated into contracts, and regular reviews of 'standard terms and conditions' ensure relevance and alignment with business goals.

E-platform contracts - freight and commodity procurement contracts increasingly occur through digital platforms. Policies should be in place to clarify the acceptability and regulation of these practices to ensure appropriate terms and conditions are incorporated.

Model responsibility supply chain standards - responsible supply chain standards covering aspects such as modern slavery, gender diversity, and environmental sustainability serve as models for contract negotiation. These standards should align with a company's values and be included in policies.

Smart contracts for sustainable supply chains - smart contracts are self-executing contracts with the agreement terms between the buyer and seller directly written into lines of code. They can automate processes such as verifying sustainability criteria and tracking products throughout the supply chain, particularly where products are commingled and/or used in other production. While 'blockchain' is a well-known example of smart contracting, generative AI is expected to offer 'smarter' alternatives.