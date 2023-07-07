Queensland Country Life
Prices fall on global declines and forecast rain

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
July 8 2023 - 9:00am
Domestic grain bids soften
Domestic grain bids were softer last week as traders reacted to sharp declines in United States grain futures coupled with the forecast rains set for Queensland and NSW.

