Domestic grain bids soften

Domestic grain bids were softer last week as traders reacted to sharp declines in United States grain futures coupled with the forecast rains set for Queensland and NSW.
Wheat bids into eastern Australian ports tumbled by $10 to $20 a tonne, as traders pulled bids back before forecast rain and sharp fall in global prices. Weather models have progressively reduced how much rain is likely to fall across the driest parts of north western NSW that are desperate for moisture to help crops already seeded as well as finalise plantings.
Farmers in northern NSW were hoping for upwards of 30 millimetres from the rain system that has been steadily edging its way across Australia in the past week. The latest forecasts indicate these areas may only see a disappointing 5-15mm of rain in the coming days, with better rains slated for Queensland.
Delivered grain prices into the Darling Downs, which are generally seen as a better barometer of the domestic market forces, were only modestly lower. Traders are reporting that interstate barley cargoes are destined for Brisbane in the coming months.
Dry weather concerns across parts of Queensland and northern NSW are likely to persist through the winter and into spring in the absence of soaking rains.
Contrastingly, farmers across southern NSW, Victoria and SA are enjoying a near perfect start to the 2023 cropping season.
Sharp declines in US grain futures also weighed on Australian values last week. US grain markets tumbled last week as much-needed rains started to fall across the parched Midwest. Dry weather across the key Midwest states had catapulted US wheat and corn futures A$65 higher in recent weeks. Most of these gains were handed back last week.
Upward revisions on how much grain was being planted also weighed on global grain markets. Statistics Canada said Canadian farmers planted 11.0 million hectares of wheat for 2023, the most in 22 years. Canadian wheat plantings are 7 per cent higher than last year and the fourth largest on record.
Larger than expected US corn plantings also pressured global grain markets last week. The US Department of Agriculture issued its June planting survey which showed that farmers seeded an additional 800,000 hectares of corn than was previously expected.
