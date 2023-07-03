Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

New tool shows how to save money and water

July 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The i-RAT tool makes it easier to see how small changes in irrigation management can save water and money. Supplied: JCU/Chaz McGregor
The i-RAT tool makes it easier to see how small changes in irrigation management can save water and money. Supplied: JCU/Chaz McGregor

Researchers at James Cook University have just released an online tool which allows cane farmers to compare various irrigation management options in the hope that it will cut electricity and water usage while at the same time boosting profits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.