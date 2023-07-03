After travelling over 2000 kilometres with his family on a campdrafting holiday, Tumut, NSW, competitor Edward Smith riding Travis Bandy's Memphis claimed the Balootha Junior campdraft with 77 points. This combination also secured the Junior campdraft at Yelvertoft and are proving to be a force to be reckoned with. Prior to Saxby, Edward spent the week with Will Durkin and his contract mustering team and is sure to return to the north in future years.