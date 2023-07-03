The run of campdraft events continued in the north last weekend, as the famous Saxby Round Up committee elected to start on Wednesday afternoon to ensure their program would be completed before the pending wet weather that had been forecast.
This year competitors were drawn from local and southern parts of the nation. Committee person Charli Curr said, "The Saxby program was finalised on Saturday afternoon, allowing competitors time to vacate the grounds prior to the rain event that came through that afternoon."
Julia Creek stock and station agent and formerly from Inverell, Scott McCormack riding Patsy had an aggregate score of 177 points and secured a narrow one-point victory in the Dit Agtech Ken Daley Memorial Open ahead of Ben Hall and Tarmaroo Jackson.
Four competitors were forced into a runoff in the Elanco Compudose Best of the Best Restricted Open after scoring 90 in the first round. Marcus Curr and Bobail Fashion held the lead after scoring 87 in the decider, with Ben Hall and Cosmo finishing in second position with 175 points.
Tony Hick riding Jenlands Juliet was victorious in the Northern Rural Group & Elrose Brahman Stud Novice A with an aggregate score of 179 points, two points clear of Philip Curr and Devine. Will Durkin, who regularly features in the results, notched up another victory in the Joseph Acton Memorial Novice B riding Amac Duckman on behalf of Lloyd Hick, in another close competition just one point ahead of Todd Hammond riding Who Man.
From a field of 234 competitors, Rhys Radel riding Smoothish had a convincing win in the Total Energy Solar Maiden for Maiden securing 175 points to hold a 10-point lead ahead of Sam Champ and Jewel.
The Dowling Livestock & Property Juvenile was well supported with 61 nominations and was won by Ben Leake riding Maverick who scored 88 points to hold a two-point lead ahead of Elle Beaumont and her horse Roy.
After travelling over 2000 kilometres with his family on a campdrafting holiday, Tumut, NSW, competitor Edward Smith riding Travis Bandy's Memphis claimed the Balootha Junior campdraft with 77 points. This combination also secured the Junior campdraft at Yelvertoft and are proving to be a force to be reckoned with. Prior to Saxby, Edward spent the week with Will Durkin and his contract mustering team and is sure to return to the north in future years.
Brent Davison riding Stitch claimed the blue ribbon in the Saxby Mini Workout with 47 points ahead of Frankie Hick and Dove. Cattle for this year's Saxby Campdraft were kindly donated by MDH's Iffley Station and were carted by Curley Cattle Transport.
The Mount Isa Campdraft has been forced to postpone its campdraft scheduled for this weekend due to weather conditions, however the rodeo will continue Saturday evening. Secretary Leeusha Finlay advised that updates on the event would be posted on their facebook page and there would be a bar and DJ on Saturday evening.
Campdraft events planned for this weekend include the St Joseph's Blackall and Moranbah.
