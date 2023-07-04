Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a smaller yarding of 528 head of cattle at Toogoolawah on Friday, with the quality pens of backgrounder and feeder steers selling to a fully firm market.
Limited feeder heifers came to hand and sold a touch easier, with weaner heifers selling fully firm to a touch dearer.
Quality pregnant females and cows and calves sold to a slightly stronger market while the lighter conditioned cows remained tough.
W and J Lindstrom, Mt Beppo, sold Santa cross feeder steers 20 months old for $1280/hd. Arabanoo Past, Cooeeimbardi, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers 18 months old for $1240/hd. Sam Puglia, Kilcoy, sold Santa cross feeder steers 20 months old for $1200/hd.
Rosemax Past. Co., Colinton, sold Charolais cross steers 11-12 months old for $1140/hd. Mathew Barnes, Anduramba, sold Brangus cross steers 10 months old for $990/hd. M and V Franklin, Gatton, sold Speckle Park cross steers for $900/hd.
N and K Green sold Limo cross weaner steers seven to eight months old for $810/hd. S and S Gedda, Maleny, sold Charolais cross weaner steers seven months old for $800/hd. G and C Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six months old for $760/hd.
Andrew Turner, Crows Nest, sold Droughtmaster heifers 24 months old for $1070/hd. A and R Wolff, Toogoolawah, sold Santa heifers 18 months old for $1050/hd. Arabanoo Past Co, Cooeeimbardi, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 18 months old for $900/hd.
N and K Green, Kilcoy, sold Limousin cross weaner heifers seven to eight months old for $690/hd. S and S Gedda, Maleny, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers seven months old for $640/hd. Andrew Turner, Crows Nest, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers six to eight months old for $600/hd. GJ and LE Christensen sold Santa cross weaner heifers six months old for $550/hd.
Sam Puglia sold Young Charbray cross cows and calves for $1400/unit and Droughtmasters for $1400/unit. Pregnancy tested in-calf Droughtmaster cows of their second calf sold for $1110/hd and Charbray to $1260/hd account of Sam Puglia, Kilcoy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.