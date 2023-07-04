N and K Green, Kilcoy, sold Limousin cross weaner heifers seven to eight months old for $690/hd. S and S Gedda, Maleny, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers seven months old for $640/hd. Andrew Turner, Crows Nest, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers six to eight months old for $600/hd. GJ and LE Christensen sold Santa cross weaner heifers six months old for $550/hd.