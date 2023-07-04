Queensland Country Life
Santa cross feeder steers 20 months old sell for $1280 at Toogoolawah

July 4 2023 - 2:00pm
Charbray weaner heifers sven months old account S and S Gedda, Maleny, sold for $640/head.
Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a smaller yarding of 528 head of cattle at Toogoolawah on Friday, with the quality pens of backgrounder and feeder steers selling to a fully firm market.

