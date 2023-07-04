Queensland Country Life
PTIC cows up $272 to average $1499/head on AuctionsPlus

July 4 2023 - 11:00am
Online cattle listings down
CATTLE

Cattle listings slipped to 7284 head on AuctionsPlus last week, decreasing 26pc.

