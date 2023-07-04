Online cattle listings down

Cattle listings slipped to 7284 head on AuctionsPlus last week, decreasing 26pc.
Value over reserve increased $16 to average $113/head, while clearance fell to 53pc.
Prices were generally lower across the board as substantial rain in southern Australia caused further holding of livestock on farm and did little to improve restocking demand.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering with 1316 head, with prices decreasing by $28 on the previous week to average $1115/head for a 45pc clearance. Prices ranged from 278-419c and averaged 365c/kg lwt.
From Augathella, a line of 101 Santa Gertrudis/Charolais steers aged seven to 10 months and weighing 310kg returned $1100/head, or 354c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Alpha.
Steers 330-400kg registered a larger offering with 690 head, with prices decreasing by $36 to average $1229/head for a 57pc clearance. Prices ranged from 317-374c and averaged 346c/kg lwt.
From Mandurama, NSW, a line of 97 Angus/Angus steers aged nine to 10 months and weighing 331kg returned $1235/head, or 373c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Coonamble, NSW.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 701 head and averaged $743/head - down $16 for a 46pc clearance. Prices ranged from 230-358c and averaged 298c/kg lwt.
From Scone, NSW, a line of 106 Angus/Angus heifers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 260kg returned $930/head, or 358c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 747 head and averaged $862/head - down $12 for a 64pc clearance. Prices ranged from 176-384c and averaged 280c/kg lwt.
From Walgett, NSW, a line of 62 Angus/Santa cross heifers aged 13 to 14 months and weighing 323kg returned $970/head, or 301c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Quirindi, NSW.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered 760 head and averaged $1337/head for a 56pc clearance. Offerings have remained low due to solid rain and pasture growth in the past week.
From Morven, two even lines of 72 Brangus/Ultrablack PTIC heifers aged 19-22 months and weighing 411kg returned an average of $1205/head.
PTIC cows registered a smaller offering with 197 head, with prices increasing to average $1499/head - up $272 for a 60pc clearance.
From Barraba, NSW, a line of 25 Angus/Angus cows aged 3.5 years and weighing 561kg returned $1600/head and will travel to a buyer in Wandoa, Queensland.
Sheep and lamb listings lifted by 5pc to 31,642 head, as demand picked up last week with clearance increasing 27 percentage points to 63pc.
The market generally picked up last week, with lamb prices remaining firm to stronger as clearance rates for four out of the five lamb categories reached a perfect result.
There were mixed results for the sheep market, with clearance ranging from 8pc to 95pc and average prices falling for three categories, while four increased.
Crossbred lambs jumped 47pc with an offering of 4291 head, as prices remained firm at $85/head for an 82pc clearance.
From Dubbo, NSW, a line of 520 Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex Feb/Mar '23 drop lambs weighing 31kg returned $86/head, or 277c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Griffith, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering at 2048 head, with prices increasing to average $61/head - up $5 for a 100pc clearance.
From Mullion Creek, NSW, a line of 195 Merino September '22 wether lambs weighing 41kg returned $75/head, or 181c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Wodonga, Victoria.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes offerings jumped 17pc at 5969 head, with prices also increasing to average $102/head - up $2 at a 60pc clearance.
From Adaminaby, NSW, a line of 216 rising three-year-old Merino ewes scanned in-lamb to Border Leicester rams and weighing 50kg returned $115/head.
SIL first-cross ewes consolidated their strong run in recent weeks, with prices increasing by a further $3 as offerings fell at 1288 head.
From Peak Hill, NSW, a line of 204 Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged 14-15 months and weighing 59kg returned $190/head, and will travel to a buyer in Horsham, Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.