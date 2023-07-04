Quality vendor bred steers at Blackall

Blackall's monthly weaner sale was run in conjunction with the first annual Santa and Santa infused sale last Thursday.
The combined agents yarded 5300 head.
The sale was dominated by good quality lines of vendor bred steers with most still presenting in good condition.
A full panel of restockers was present and active which saw a lift in prices across most categories.
Light weight restocker steers saw improved competition selling to 396.2c/kg to average 367c, those 280 - 330kg made to 378.2c averaging 334c. Medium weight steers to feed made to 350c while restockers paid up to 355c to average 333c.
There were over 800 heavy feeder steers on offer that included some very good lines of vendor bred steers with the top pen of Santa Gertrudis steers selling to 332.2c with most around 320c.
Good quality restocker heifers saw some renewed confidence with those 280 - 330kg selling to 302.2c to average 265c.
Medium weight restocker heifers also made to 302.2c to average 281c while those to feed sold to 280c. Heavy feeder heifers sold to 270.2c to average 249c.
The store sale had good numbers of prime cows which saw medium cows selling to 201c and heavy cows over 520kg making to 212c to average 202c. PTIC cows made to 218c.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 202c, average 157c, and bulls over 450kg made 266c, average 200c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 170c, average 122c, cows 400-500kg made 200c, average 169c, and cows over 500kg reached 218c, to average 203c.
Heifers under 220kg made 298c, average 216c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 274c, averaging 230c, heifers 280-350kg reached 302c, average 231c, heifers 350-450kg made 302c, average 220c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 270c, averaging 231c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 396c, average 322c, steers 220-280kg sold to 390c, averaging 354c, steers 280-350kg made 378c, average 330c, steers 350-400kg reached 350c, average 300c, steers 400-550kg made 332c, average 310c, and steers over 550kg sold to 275c, average 249c.
Mickeys made to 324c, to average 251c.
Cows and calves made to $1200/unit, averaging $1160/unit.
Mount Cornish Grazing, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 320.2c averaging 489.2kg for a return of $1566.31/hd.
Kerry-Ann Dean, Elward Downs, Longreach, sold an Angus cross steer for 294.2c averaging 520kg for a return of $1529.84.
Luke Woods, Ivyleaf, Aramac, sold Charolais cross steers for 362.2c averaging 277.1kg for a return $1003.51.
BW and SJ Pegler, Alni, Winton, sold Angus cross steers for 348.2c averaging 251.8kg for a return of $876.72/hd.
Waroona Pastoral Company, Longreach, sold Charolais cross heifers for 270.2c averaging 431.3kg for a return of $1165.46/hd. They also sold an Angus bull for 232.2c averaging 840kg for a return of $1950.48.
BC and JC Williams, Furbers, Jericho, sold Angus cross steers for 354.2c weighing 258kg for a return of $915/hd.
BR and GA Williamson, Jericho, sold Angus cross steers for 348.2c weighing 282kg for a return of $983/hd.
RM Rowlands, Hamlet Downs, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster steers for 348.2c weighing 250kg for a return of $870/hd.
AC and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross steers for 330.2c weighing 313kg for a return of $1034/hd.
AP and SL Fegan, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 304.2c weighing 356kg for a return of $1083/hd.
BD Fegan Pty Ltd, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 304.2c weighing 347kg for a return of $1055/hd. They had also sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 210c weighing 643kg for a return of $1351/hd.
Ronlow Park Partnership, Ronlow Park, Pentland, sold Charolais cross Mickies for 286.2c weighing 233kg for a return of $669/hd.
GJ and JM Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold good quality Charolais cross steers for 348.2c at 365kg to return $1270/hd and Charolais cross heifers for 272.2c at 338kg to return $920/hd.
RL and TA Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold VGQ Charolais cross steers for 348.2c at 380kg to return $1323/hd.
WG and CL Glasson, Coopers Ponds, Blackall, sold Santa weaner steers for 358.2c at 328kg to return $1176/hd.
J Jackson and K Anderson, Belleburra, Longreach, sold an excellent draft of Santa feeder steers making up to 322.2c at 470kg to return $1514/hd.
Camberwarra Cattle Co, Camberwarra, Corfield, sold good quality Santa steers for 358.2c at 325kg to return $1165/hd.
Swan Hill Cattle Co, Swan Hill, Blackall, sold Santa heifers for 270.2c at 483kg to return $1306/hd.
Thistlebank Grazing, Thistlebank, Aramac, sold a good draft of Simmental cross heifers topping at 302.2c at 372kg to return $1125/hd.
Robert and Monica Rogers, Manners Creek, Anatye, sold good quality Charolais cross feeder heifers for 280.2c at 404kg to return $1131/hd.
E and E Moller, Ci-Za, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 330.2c averaging 522kg returning $1725.93/hd.
Killarney Park Grazing, Killarney Park, Tambo, sold a run of Santa feeder and weaner steers with the feeder steers taking reserve champion pen of Santa feeders selling to 322.2c and returning $1751/hd. Their weaners steers took home champion pen of weaner steers and sold to a top of 390.2c.kg weighing 271kg to return $1060/hd.
Lance Thompson, Bauhinia Park, Blackall, sold Santa cross feeder heifers selling to 240.2c weighing 401kg to return $963/hd.
Bezuma Pastoral Co, Cassillis, Muttaburra, sold a run of Brahman and Brahman cross heifers topping at 226.2c weighing 351kg to return $794/hd.
