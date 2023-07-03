Cows over 520kg top at 213c at Emerald

The Backus family, Nardoo, Emerald, sold Euro cross cows making to 212c to weigh 626kg and returned $1328. The Kirby family, Wonga, Springsure, sold Santa cows topping at 205c and weighed 596kg to return $1221. Brad and Briony Comiskey, Barrinja, Yamala, sold Brangus cows making to 206c to weigh 648kg or $1338, while their feeder weight heifers topped at 216c to weigh 378kg or $818.