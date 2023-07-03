Cows over 520kg top at 213c at Emerald

Emerald combined agents yarded 800 head on Thursday mainly consisting of prime cows and only a few bullocks which were firm to slightly dearer.
Cattle where mainly drawn from the local area.
With a feeder and weaner sale next Tuesday, there were limited numbers of backgrounders and feeders present.
Bullocks to slaughter topped at 239c/kg to average 222c. Cows over 520kg topped 213c to average 206c, while cows 450-500kg topped at 210c to average 197c. There were limited numbers of steers present to quote.
Heifers over 400kg topped at 253c to average 230c, heifers 350-400kg topped at 230c to average 215c, heifers 280- 350kg topped at 226c to average 215c, and 200-280kg heifers topped at 244c to average 213c.
The Backus family, Nardoo, Emerald, sold Euro cross cows making to 212c to weigh 626kg and returned $1328. The Kirby family, Wonga, Springsure, sold Santa cows topping at 205c and weighed 596kg to return $1221. Brad and Briony Comiskey, Barrinja, Yamala, sold Brangus cows making to 206c to weigh 648kg or $1338, while their feeder weight heifers topped at 216c to weigh 378kg or $818.
