Euro cross cows 626kg make 212c/$1328 at Emerald

July 4 2023 - 9:00am
Cows over 520kg top at 213c at Emerald
Emerald combined agents yarded 800 head on Thursday mainly consisting of prime cows and only a few bullocks which were firm to slightly dearer.

