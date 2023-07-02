Queensland Country Life

Big Red Bash roll ins impacted after to rain

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:46pm, first published July 3 2023 - 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birdsville Big Red Bash has stopped roll ins following rain in the area. File photo.
Birdsville Big Red Bash has stopped roll ins following rain in the area. File photo.

Big Red Bash organisers suspended roll ins to the festival on Monday after higher than expected rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.