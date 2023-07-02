Big Red Bash organisers suspended roll ins to the festival on Monday after higher than expected rainfall.
Event organisers have suspended roll ins on Monday July 3, with the Birdsville Big Red Bash expected to commence tomorrow.
A notice sent out by the committee said roll ins would most likely remain on hold for the whole day.
"Site conditions will be continually assessed throughout the day, and if conditions improve to allow roll in to recommence for 1 and 2 Day Ticket Holders, we will announce this immediately," the announcement said.
"Bashville received around 8mm of rain on Sunday evening. The forecast for concert days still looks good. The rain has eased this morning, and is expected to clear up through the morning. We expect the site to start drying out once the rain eases.
"According to the BOM forecasts there is no further rain forecast for the rest of the week or roll out period."
Event organisers had been closely monitoring the weather all week, commencing early set up.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
