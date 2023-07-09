Let's take a long term view

Our staff are inevitably exposed to a wider view of our industry. They add to their network of industry peers and meet possible mentors. They come back with new ideas, renewed enthusiasm and confidence. The dialogue around our dining table after an industry event is usually productive and inspiring, often forcing us to be critical in our reasoning and justification of the tools we use, the systems we employ and the way we do things. The discretionary benefits we receive in return are of great value to our business, our staff and, in the long term, our industry.