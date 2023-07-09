Let's take a long term view

I have a question for you. If you have staff or family working with you, when was the last time you paid them to go to an industry event? A local show, a field day, a nutrition workshop?
We are about half-way through our season and, despite not really wanting to believe the year is half over, we are starting to second-guess which of our staff will return next year and who we think will look for their next adventure.
One of the things we have learnt about our younger staff, as a cohort, is that they value the feeling of belonging. This is an incredible opportunity for the Australian agricultural industry.
It is very important to us, whether our staff stay at Isis Downs year after year, or whether they move on, that we help them feel like they belong - not just to our property or our business, not just to our company but to our industry.
One of the ways we do this is to actively encourage them to participate in industry events when time and workload permit. Millennials (born between 1987-1996) and Generation Zs (born between 1997-2012) thrive in a workplace with leaders who empower them and invite team and consensual decisions. They love interactive and social learning opportunities. Our theory is that by sending staff to an event where they learn something new with a group of people, they will benefit our own team in the short term and our industry in the long term.
Reframing how we view the value of industry events will create sustainability in our industry. There is a plethora of events on offer - regenerative ag workshops, innovation expos, field days, workshops on topics ranging from nutrition to financial literacy, to leadership, not to mention local agricultural shows and Beef Australia every three years.
Our staff are inevitably exposed to a wider view of our industry. They add to their network of industry peers and meet possible mentors. They come back with new ideas, renewed enthusiasm and confidence. The dialogue around our dining table after an industry event is usually productive and inspiring, often forcing us to be critical in our reasoning and justification of the tools we use, the systems we employ and the way we do things. The discretionary benefits we receive in return are of great value to our business, our staff and, in the long term, our industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.