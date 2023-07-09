Queensland Country Life
Opinion

View from the Paddock: Let's take a long term view

By Anna Cochrane, Station Manager
July 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Let's take a long term view
I have a question for you. If you have staff or family working with you, when was the last time you paid them to go to an industry event? A local show, a field day, a nutrition workshop?

