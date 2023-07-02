Along with their jams and gelatos, Shaylee Strawberries in Atherton can now add wine to their list of home grown strawberry products.
When Joe and Alice Barletta bought the Shaylee Strawberry farm in October 2018, they embarked on turning the farm into a destination for travellers coming to the Atherton Tablelands.
While the Shaylee Strawberry farm is famous for its pick your own strawberry weekends, the strawberry season only lasts from June to October.
Joe was looking for a way to keep people visiting the farm in the off season and with an alcotrail emerging on the Tablelands, they decided to launch their very own strawberry wine under their Berry Lane label.
"This is just another way of keeping the strawberry sales going all year round," he said.
"After the season ends in October everybody disappears, we are trying to create a business that is year round.
"We want to be part of the tourist food trail and the alcotrail that is now happening across the Tablelands.
"This is a way of us still selling strawberries, but this time alcohol is involved"
Mr Barletta called in the help of specialist winemaker Ross Whiteford to help with the making of the wine which is made on site with all their own equipment and strawberries.
The wine was launched just over 2 weeks ago and the uptake has even surprised Mr Barletta.
"We made a 1000 bottles and thought that would last 3 - 4 months, in the last 2 weeks we have sold over 500 bottles, we will be lucky if it lasts 3 - 4 weeks," he said.
"We will now keep making wine all year round."
Mr Barletta said the wine was unique but was probably closest to a Rosé but sweeter.
"This is our first wine, but we are looking at branching out into other wines, as well as liquors and champagne and maybe a strawberry cider." he said.
Thanks to the wine and gelato, fruit wastage on site has been drastically reduced.
"My daughter is a pastry chef here so we always find a use for our second grade strawberries," he said.
"Our waste is almost zero, the way our business is evolving we are now using all of that product."
Since taking over the business Joe and his wife Alice Barletto have installed a commercial kitchen, cafe/restaurant and a gelato outlet at the farm.
Another change that has been made under Barletta's watch, is that all the strawberries were removed from the ground and are now grown hydroponically.
"This is now our second season with the hydroponic system," he said.
"Last year we still had some in the ground strawberries, as we were hedging our bets, but it's been amazing," he said.
"While the yield may be the same, there is now more consistency and more of the fruit that we are chasing for the market."
Shaylee Strawberries are now grown in a substrate made of coconut and woodchip which was created just for strawberries.
"They get watered 5 times a day, it's all computer controlled and it's very precise," Mr Barletta said
"We can control the environment a lot more, with this system even if it rains we can take moisture out of the system."
When Mr Barletta first saw raised hydroponics strawberry beds being used at another farm he realised straight away some of the benefits it would provide.
"It makes it easier on our workers, before they were crawling on the ground, now they are walking upright with a trolley," he said.
"Being raised it also protects the plants during the pick your own weekends, before if it had been raining it could be muddy and dangerous.
"Now if there is some rain it's still safe to go out, it's just a better way of doing the job."
