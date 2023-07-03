Queensland Country Life

Port Douglas Barramundi farm sends off its first shipment

By Phil Brandel
July 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Marty Phillips from MainStream Aquaculture with one his prized farmed Barramundi at Port Douglas. Supplied: Mainstream
MainStream Aquaculture recently celebrated their first shipment of Barramundi to the southern fish markets from their new facility in Port Douglas.

