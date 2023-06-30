Winter rain on it's way: Here's when you can expect the rain to hit

Widespread winter rain could hit the state early next week, with the Bureau of Metrology predicting good rainfall totals for most parts of Queensland.
An upper trough and an associated cloud and rain band is expected to move into north western Queensland on Saturday, moving east across the state on Monday to Thursday, delivering much needed rainfall for most parts of the state.
This has been brought on by a large high near Western Australia, which extends a strong ridge across Queensland.
Temperatures are also predicted to be below average for western and remainder of the interior of Queensland.
Bureau of Metrology senior meteorologist, Harry Clark said the rainfall was quite unusual at this time of the month, with the seasonal outlook predicting above average rainfall for July.
"The rain band will enter into western Queensland over the weekend, but it will take that little bit longer to get into central and eastern Queensland," Mr Clark said.
"Monday and Tuesday at this point, are looking like the wettest days for Queensland.
"In terms of rainfall totals, it's difficult to say exactly, but on the Monday we could see between 10-40 millimetres across the region.
"Probably little bit less closer up the coast, and on Tuesday, potentially another five to 20mm."
Mr Clark said most parts of Queensland could see between 30-50mm of rain out of this rain band.
"What's unusual about this rain bad is that it's moving quite far north and it's quite slow moving so it has time to deliver those reasonable rainfall totals," Mr Clark said.
"People can expect rain from as far north as the Gulf country even Cairns, down into southern Queensland, so essentially, the entire state will virtually see some rain."
With most parts of Queensland not seeing decent rain since March, Mr Clark said showers could linger into next week before moving off the coast.
"It's definitely been quite warm in the last week, with some locations hitting the low 30 degrees," he said.
"What remains following the rain band on Monday and Tuesday, we'll see the lingering chance of showers even on Wednesday and Thursday, certainly the peak of it is earlier in the week, but the showers will linger."
Looking ahead, Mr Clark said it was difficult to say when the next rain event will occur for Queensland, with the climate outlook predicting a dry outlook over the next few months for Queensland.
"Beyond that seven day outlook. it's difficult to say when the next rain events will return, the climate outlook that got released yesterday, it's got above average rainfall for July, which is mostly coming out of this system," he said.
"The longer term outlook points to a neutral to dry outlook for Queensland, thanks to the potential El Nino in the Pacific Ocean.
"Generally the climate outlooks dry over the next few months."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
