Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Widespread rainfall predicted for north, central and southern Queensland early next week

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 30 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winter rain on it's way: Here's when you can expect the rain to hit
Winter rain on it's way: Here's when you can expect the rain to hit

Widespread winter rain could hit the state early next week, with the Bureau of Metrology predicting good rainfall totals for most parts of Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.