Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Bolstering the Jedburgh Hereford herd

MS
By Matt Sherrington
July 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lloyd family have been utilising Herefords for more than 50 years due to their fertility, suitability to their country, softness and easy doing ability. Picture supplied
The Lloyd family have been utilising Herefords for more than 50 years due to their fertility, suitability to their country, softness and easy doing ability. Picture supplied

Promoting hybrid vigour and reducing blight was the objective behind the Lloyd family introducing Jarrah Red and Droughtmaster bulls into their Hereford herd on Jedburgh, in the channel country west of Yaraka in the Longreach region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.