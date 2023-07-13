Bolstering the Jedburgh Hereford herd

Promoting hybrid vigour and reducing blight was the objective behind the Lloyd family introducing Jarrah Red and Droughtmaster bulls into their Hereford herd on Jedburgh, in the channel country west of Yaraka in the Longreach region.
Bronte Austin (nee Lloyd) and her husband run the business, alongside her parents Jeef and Ann-Maree Lloyd, her eldest sister Jessica Mackenzie and her husband Colin, her middle sister Courtney Tourle and her husband Tom and her younger brother Jake.
"We all run cattle on Jedburgh and all try and get home as much as possible to help out during mustering," Mrs Austin said.
"The family operation expanded west in 1995 with the purchase of Jedburgh, where my three siblings and I all grew up. We're very lucky with our mix of country as it consists of channel flood out country, Mitchell grass downs as well as gidgee and mulga country," she said.
Mrs Austin said she has been around Herefords for all of her life as the Lloyds began utilising the breed more than 50 years ago.
"The Herefords' fertility is a major factor for us. They're also great, soft, well-doing cattle that suit our country."
"They are resilient during the drought and have a calf every year no matter the season.
"They also have great growth rates with our homebred steers pushing close to a 2kg per day gain in our river country."
In recent years the family has been crossing Jarrah Red bulls and some Droughtmaster bulls over their Hereford female herd to produce a darker pigment around the eyes in the progeny to help reduce blight and other eye-related issues.
"This crossbreeding program is also bringing hybrid vigor into our herd for greater growth rates."
Mrs Austin said they've been buying bulls from Sam Bekker at Jarrah Genetics for four years.
"The Becker family do an amazing job at their sale and it's an absolute credit to the family operation.
"We target low birth weight, high fertility, and good growth rate EBVs. Everyone is looking for something different when they purchase bulls and they're just a few things we look at along with their physical appearance.
"We purchased four Jarrah Reds and two Hereford bulls last year and we're very happy with how they've been performing for us during this joining season."
The family continuously join their cattle due to the previous dry years and the size of their paddocks, which have many watering points.
"We class and cull our breeders for fertility very heavily and are happy with how our females are going."
The business is accredited by the National Organic Program, which is a stand-alone certification program developed by the United States Department of Agriculture.
"With this in mind, we target a finishing kill market for our male cattle at more than 600kg. We do sell our cull heifers and steers as weaners, usually at around 350kg into markets as far south as Victoria.
Jedburgh has received 226mm of rain this year and had 368mm in total in 2022.
"Considering the rainfall we've had this year the country is looking good. We've had a few minor floods but haven't had any massive bank-breaking floods for quite a few years."
She said that due to a lack of manpower in agriculture at present, major infrastructure improvements are currently underway on Jedburgh.
"All of these upgrades are designed to help improve ease of management for the business."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.