Regional tech hub receives huge funding boost

The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the announcement by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland to renew funding for the regional tech hub.
This vital initiative has helped more than 140,000 people around Australia with free and independent advice on getting connected and staying connected to internet and voice services.
As the current provider, the NFF expresses its gratitude to the Minister and the Australian Government for the opportunity to carry forward this crucial work. The new program is a $6m, three-year investment under the government's Better Connectivity Plan for Regional and Rural Australia.
The funding boost paves the way for the Hub to embark on a bold and transformative new phase, capable of extending its reach to even more Australians in need.
Key initiatives to be undertaken as part of this expansion include:
NFF CEO Tony Mahar said he's proud of the achievements of the tech hub since its inception in 2020, acknowledging the solid foundation it has built throughout the regions.
"The Hub helps people navigate the complex world of connectivity. The overwhelming number of individuals accessing the Hub's services each year is a testament to the high demand for accessible and impartial advice on phone and internet options," Mr Mahar said.
Regional Tech Hub Manager Jennifer Medway has highlighted the importance of maintaining the Hub's core activities while recognising the future of the hub is far from a business-as-usual approach.
"The new three-year plan for the hub signals an exciting new direction, aligned with the government's vision for an expanded service," Ms Medway said.
"Through bold new initiatives, strategic partnerships, and innovative content development, the hub aims to continue its work to break down barriers, connect communities, and unlock the full potential of rural and regional Australia through supporting improved connectivity."
The renewed program for the hub begins in July, with existing online resources and the free helpline available now; 1300 081 029.
As it embarks on this exciting new chapter, the Hub invites individuals, businesses, and community leaders to join forces in shaping a brighter, digitally empowered future for rural, regional and remote Australia.
"Together, we can build more digitally connected regions, ensuring no one is left behind. Better connectivity is only a phone call away, so reach out to the Hub and start the conversation now," Ms Medway said.
