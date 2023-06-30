Around the ring: All the results from the 2023 Rockhampton Junior Beef Show

There were 145 participants who took part in the annual Australian Brahman Breeders' Association Junior Beef Show Rockhampton this week, from June 27 to 29.
Over the three days the young attendees from around Queensland and NSW took part in a range of activities aiming to prepare the next generation of beef industry leaders.
Over the week the competitors took part in junior judging, parading, and led steer competitions.
The three-day event wrapped up on Thursday night with a presentation dinner acknowledging the competitors' achievements.
Overall age group champion results:
Peewee: 1st place Jock Tink, 2nd place Emmett Skillington, 3rd place Dawson Dodson, 4th place Mitchell Darcy, 5th place Tate Ryan
Eight and under 10 yrs: 1st place Max Sedgman, 2nd place Adisyn Dodson, 3rd place Macie Iseppi, 4th place Arabella Wendt, 5th place Harry Schuh
Ten and under 12 yrs: 1st place Analise Jones, 2nd place Lawson Sedgman, 3rd place Dusty Dull, 4th place Robert Nuttridge, 5th place Clay Schneider
Twelve and under 14 yrs: 1st place Bonnie Jones, 2nd place Lucy Sedgman, 3rd place Annabella Schumann, 4th place Clancy Dull, 5th place Heidi Delinski
Fourteen and under 16 yrs: 1st place Ruby Olsen, 2nd place Zac Connor, 3rd place Daniel Pryor, 4th place Riley Orphant, 5th place Shakeeta Yates
Sixteen and under 25 yrs: 1st place Flynn Suendermann, 2nd place Tim Connor, 3rd place Jessican Chapman, 4th place Abigail Cutting, 5th place Dawson Jones
Herdsman's Awards:
1st place Dawson Jones, 2nd place Courtney Godwin, 3rd place Jessica Chapman, 4th place Braxtyn Ben, 5th place Riley Orphant
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.