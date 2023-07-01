Riaan Breedt, an agronomist with more than 25 years' experience in farming and as an advisor, has been appointed regional sales manager at Queensland-based Hybrid Fertilisers
Mr Breedt will be responsible for developing relationships with dealers and distributors to help growers adopt Hybrid Fertilisers' new product range EcoBooster - a one-shot fertiliser that blends microbe-rich, organic composted chicken manure with balanced NPK.
The Narangba-based Hybrid Fertilisers is a new fertiliser company with old roots.
Under the Hybrid Fertilisers umbrella is Queensland Organics, which has been manufacturing fertilisers and soil conditioners since 1995 and, EcoBooster which is a blend of organic and synthetic fertiliser.
Hybrid Fertiliser products are sold via dealers throughout Queensland and Australia.
"EcoBooster is exciting for horticulture, for canegrowers, for tomatoes farmers and tree crops because it blends organic chicken manure compost with NPK which let farmers apply less synthetic fertiliser and still meet plant nutrition needs. It really is the best of both worlds for farmers," Mr Breedt said.
"The development team has got the moisture content of the microbe-enriched compost, which contains both nitrifying and phosphorous releasing bacteria, down to 16pc.
"This low moisture content is significant as our blended fertiliser will store better and spread better in the field."
In addition to his hands-on experience, Breedt holds bachelor's degrees in both soil science and agronomy from Potchefstroom University in South Africa and HACCP-GMP Campden and Chorleywood International in the UK.
Breedt will also be responsible for managing the existing sales team for both EcoBooster and Qld Organics products.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
